Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asks Centre to release NREGS funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday wrote to Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, urging him to expedite the release of material and admin component amount for the ongoing works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He said that the Centre’s share of `1,024.59 crore was yet to be released.

The MGNREGS is being implemented in 12,770 gram panchayats in the State. In the current fiscal year, wage employment was provided to 51.87 lakh people of 29.87 households.“An amount of `1,503.66 crore is the material component entitlement to be received this year, based on a wage expenditure of `2,255.50. Out of this, `1,127.75 crore is the Centre’s share. The admin component to be received is `197 crore. As such, `1,719.25 crore is yet to be received this year towards admin and components, but only `694.66 crore has been received so far,” Errabelli said in the letter.