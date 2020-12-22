STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Erra Sekhar anger points to rift in saffron party

Though the BJP leader withdrew his resignation hours after the declaration, there are rumours that Sekhar had decided to leave BJP after facing a lot of discrimination from the party leadership.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The resignation of BJP district president and former MLA Erra Sekhar on Sunday has become a hot topic in local political circles, as it has brought forth first signs of an internal rift in the saffron fold.

Though the BJP leader withdrew his resignation hours after the declaration, there are rumours that Sekhar had decided to leave BJP after facing a lot of discrimination from the party leadership.

Hours after announcing his resignation on Sunday, Sekhar withdrew the move after BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the former at his residence and pacified him.

However, it looks as if the rift between Sekhar and the party leadership is a bit more than what could be resolved by Bandi’s single visit. When Express spoke to a few sources in the saffron party, they mentioned that Sekhar was peeved at the treatment meted out to him by the party State leadership during the announcement of the new district committee, when the name of Sekhar alone was announced. The task to find the remaining district committee members fell on him.

A section of the party is of the view that the State leadership is deliberately burdening Sekhar. It is learnt that a few district BJP leaders had also insulted Sekhar during the Bandi’s Mahbubnagar tour. Sekhar was not allowed to hold a media meet to reveal the details of the party chief ’s tour.

However, Sekhar was insulted yet again, at the residence of former MP, AP Jithender Reddy, when he was forced to sit in the last row during a breakfast meeting. Political analysts say that Bandi swung into action, soon after learning about Sekhar’s decision, as the latter belongs to the Mudiraj community, a strong votebank, and that it would adversely affect the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erra Sekhar BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp