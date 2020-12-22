Four Maoists arrested in Telangana's Cherla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cherla police arrested four Maoist militia members, who were reportedly involved in several cases, from two different places here on Monday.

They also seized 25 gelatin sticks, two detonators and a 50-meter long electric wire. Three members — Podium Kotesh, Sode Ramamurthy and Madakam Paika — were arrested at R.Kothagudem, while officials were checking vehicles.

Another Maoist, Madakam Haribabu from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, was caught by the Cherla police at Pedanallabelli village.

All four were produced before a court.