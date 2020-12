By Express News Service

In a relief to Nampally Criminal Court Additional District Judge S Radha Krishna Murthy, a division bench of the High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings before the Special ACB court in the case against the judge, who was arrested by the ACB in 2018 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7.5 lakh to grant bail.

The bench directed the ACB to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the matter.