IMD predicts cold wave in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated places of the northern and western parts of Telangana on Tuesday, according to a forecast by IMD.

In other parts of the State, the minimum temperatures will be 3-4 degree Celsius below normal in isolated places. IMD Hyderabad chief Dr K Nagaratna, said: “Mist or shallow fog conditions are likely to continue for one to two days in Hyderabad and adjoining regions.”

On Monday, the minimum temperatures remained 1 to 4 degree Celsius below normal across the State with Hyderabad recording 11.1 degree Celsius followed by Hanmakonda (110 Celsius), Ramagundam (10.80 Celsius) and Ginnedhari in Asifabad (4.30 Celsius).