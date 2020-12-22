KTR’s Ugadi gift for Warangal: Daily water

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: While the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is expected to go to polls soon, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has showered sops on the people.

During a review meeting in Hyderabad on Monday, he announced that the people of Warangal would get daily water supply, on a pilot-basis, from Ugadi itself.

The meeting was organised to review the development works being carried out in GWMC limits.

During the meeting, Rama Rao directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements to commence daily provision of drinking water. Meanwhile, he directed them to expedite the remaining works. Pointing out that the government is committed to ensuing water supply to all parts of Warangal, the Minister mentioned that Mission Bhagiratha (Urban) was introduced with this aim. He added that the government has managed to increase water supply in the city from a meagre 30 MLD to 168 MLD.

“While the city previously had only 1,400-km-long pipelines, the TRS government has already laid 1,400 km more and are now focused on laying another 500 km of pipelines,” the party second-in-command said. Meanwhile, officials informed Rama Rao they have already taken up several projects which would help meet the drinking water demands of denizens till 2048.

Rama Rao also reviewed the progress of construction of about 3,700 double bedroom houses in GWMC limits. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod informed KTR that they would soon inaugurate these 800 houses and hand them over to beneficiaries. KTR also pointed out that the government is providing Rs 7.33 crore every month to the GWMC under the Pattana Pragathi.