Rachakonda Police arrest gang for robbing Canadian citizen

HYDERABAD: Four youngsters from Karnataka, who robbed an Indian-origin Canadian national at his residence in Vanasthalipuram, were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday. Vadlamudi Nikhil, who heads the gang, was acquainted with the victim Dr Satish Sikha, an environmental researcher. He met the latter through an Instagram friend. Satish has been living in Hyderabad for close to a decade and runs an NGO for children.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said Nikhil and his friends Vadlamudi Vinay Choudary, Yela Uday Kumar and Gogineni Brahma Teja were in debt. Nikhil suggested that they Satish. Police seized an SUV, a bike, foreign currency, passports, toy pistols and other materials, all worth `25 lakh. Police said the four accused rented a car in Bellary and came to the victim’s house at Vanasthalipuram on December 14. Since Satish knew Nikhil, he let them in.

The four asked for water and when Satish went to get them some, they pounced on him. They tied him up and threatened him with toy pistols following which they robbed all his valuables. Nikhil, a degree student, had run away from home earlier this month and had been counselled by Satish. During the interaction, Nikhil felt that Satish was rich and an easy prey.

Polar bear nail retrieved

During the robbery, Nikhil and his friends took a polar bear nail from Satish. The nail was gifted to Satish by an Eskimo. Police on Monday seized the nail as well. When Satish lived in Canada, he travelled to 70 countries as a part of his research. During one such trip, he went to the North Pole. At the time, he had helped a local Eskimo with medication for a health issue. As a token of gratitude, the Eskimo had gifted him the nail