Registrations for non-agricultural properties in Telangana remain low, state nets Rs 71.7 crore

According to a press release issued by the State government, there were 2,536 registrations.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to get their non-agricultural properties registered at the Uppal sub-registrar office on Monday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reverting to the old CARD system of registration for non-agricultural properties by the Telangana government on Monday did not make a big difference in the number of registrations in areas falling outside the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).  

According to a press release issued by the State government, there were 2,536 registrations. It is further mentioned that from 4,706 transactions, the State generated Rs 71.73 crore till date. However, according to data on the Telangana Registration & Stamps Department dashboard, 2,173 documents were registered, generating a revenue of `19.49 crore, on Monday. Express gathered information of the number of registrations that took place in some of the districts. 

Over 20 lakh applications pending

A majority of the registrations that took place on Monday were from the HMDA limits with as many as 544 registrations from Medchal district alone. The government press release also mentions Quthbullapur and Uppal, under Medchal district, as places where sub-registrar offices witnessed high number of registrations. In most places across Telangana, the registration numbers were very low, especially areas outside the HMDA limits.

B Rambabu Reddy, a realtor from Medipally and vice-president of Telangana State Realtors Association, said: “As LRS was taken up by the government earlier for the properties in HMDA limits, many properties got regularised. On top of this, the registrations were put on hold by the government for three months. Many people within the HMDA limits who do not have to get their property regularised have been waiting to get their properties registered.

So, in Hyderabad and surroundings the registrations will see a hike. However, in all other parts of Telangana, the number of registrations will not go up unless LRS is scrapped or the government starts quick processing of pending LRS applications.” “In all other parts of the State (outside HMDA limits), a majority of the properties, open plots as well as buildings, do not have approval and have to undergo regularisation as it has been made mandatory for registration.

As LRS has now been put on hold and more than 20 lakh applications are pending, many are unable to get their properties registered. Telangana government must at least allow people who have applied for LRS to do so,” he added.

Comments

