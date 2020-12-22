Row over feeding pork to dog turns fatal in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: An altercation between two migrant labourers — over something as trivial as feeding pork to a dog — triggered a series of unfortunate events, which ultimately culminated in the death of a third labourer at a rice mill in Mokanpally village.

Police said that these labourers from Bihar had been working at Brahmani Rice Mill for the past few months.

On Sunday, the supervisor of the rice mill, Manohar, bought pork from a shop for dinner. One of the workers at the mill cooked the pork, and they sat down for dinner at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, a labourer, Abhmanyu, wanted to feed the pork to his pet dog. Another labourer, Mithun, was offended by his sentiment. An argument ensued between the two over the same. The matter escalated quickly, as Mithun lifted a boulder and threatened to throw it at him.

Scared, all the labourers who were seated for dinner fled the scene. Mithun, however, could not control his anger.

He threw the boulder at Teju Sada, another labourer, who was sleeping soundly in a storeroom, completely unaware of the melee.

The 46-year-old man died on the spot. Late in the night, the mill owners were alerted of the incident, and they informed the cops.