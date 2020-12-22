Suspense continues over Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the first round of consultations over the appointment of TPCC president, the AICC state in-charges NS Bosu Raju and Srinivas Krishnan yet again started consultations with the party’s senior leaders in the State.

As party leaders have split into two factions over the appointment of the TPCC chief, the party appears to have gone into damage control mode before announcing its pick.

The party’s senior leaders under the banner of Congress Loyalists Forum have been opposing Revanth Reddy to be chosen for the post, while the party’s highcommand is said to lean towards him.

Raju and Krishnan will submit another report to the party high-command after consultations.

When party leaders were expecting a decision from the party high-command, another round of one-on-one consultations were called for, which began on Sunday. Appointment for the post was necessitated after the incumbent N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned following the GHMC polls.