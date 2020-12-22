Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy opposes Centre's red gram procurement policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy opposed the Central government’s procurement policy for red gram.

The Centre is currently procuring 25 per cent of the average yield of the past five years. The Minister claims the policy is causing losses to the State, as its paddy cultivation has doubled in just two years.

Reddy will soon write a letter to the Centre regarding the issue. “The Central government is not taking into consideration the abnormal increase of yields in Telangana. It is very unfortunate,” Niranjan Reddy said here on Monday. The Centre should consider this year’s yield and purchase the produce with minimum support price, he demanded.