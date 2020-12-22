STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana banks disburse Rs 22,936 crore during Vanakalam

The overall ‘Short term production loans’ target of 43 per cent was also achieved which included Rabi, 2020-21.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The quarterly meeting of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) was held here on Monday, during which it was informed that the advances of the banks have grown by Rs 21,823 crores till September — an increase of 3.83 per cent over March, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, SBI Deputy MD Sanjeev Nautiyal, Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, SLBC president Om Prakash Mishra and others. Banks have lent Rs 22,936 crore during Vanakalam (Kharif) and achieved 71.82 per cent of Kharif, 2020 target till September.

The overall ‘Short term production loans’ target of 43 per cent was also achieved which included Rabi, 2020-21. Total advances of all banks as on Sept 30 are at Rs 5,92,241 crore.

The CD ratio stood at 110.90 per cent at the end of September, as against 117.75 per cent as on March, 31. Banks have disbursed Rs 10,791 crore as agri-term loans for investment credit, agriculture and allied sectors, agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities up to September.

Under priority sector, Rs 295 crore was lent towards educational loans and Rs 1,642 crore towards housing loans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana banks
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp