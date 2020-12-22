Telangana banks disburse Rs 22,936 crore during Vanakalam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The quarterly meeting of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) was held here on Monday, during which it was informed that the advances of the banks have grown by Rs 21,823 crores till September — an increase of 3.83 per cent over March, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, SBI Deputy MD Sanjeev Nautiyal, Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, SLBC president Om Prakash Mishra and others. Banks have lent Rs 22,936 crore during Vanakalam (Kharif) and achieved 71.82 per cent of Kharif, 2020 target till September.

The overall ‘Short term production loans’ target of 43 per cent was also achieved which included Rabi, 2020-21. Total advances of all banks as on Sept 30 are at Rs 5,92,241 crore.

The CD ratio stood at 110.90 per cent at the end of September, as against 117.75 per cent as on March, 31. Banks have disbursed Rs 10,791 crore as agri-term loans for investment credit, agriculture and allied sectors, agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities up to September.

Under priority sector, Rs 295 crore was lent towards educational loans and Rs 1,642 crore towards housing loans.