TRS all set for makeover as joint polls likely in 2022

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is all set fora major makeover in the run-up to simultaneous elections (One Nation, One Election) likely to be held in 2022 itself. After suffering a jolt both in byelection to Dubbaka Assembly seat and the GHMC polls that followed shortly afterwards, the party leadership wants to revamp party and the functioning of the government.

Major changes are expected in the party and also in the government after Sankranti as currently there are no auspicious days. After the blows it received in the recent polls, the TRS leadership is understood to have come to the conclusion that organisationally the party was lacking in several aspects and that there was a need for a change in its organisational structure.

At present, there are no in-charges for the party’s district units. The TRS leadership may appoint a few senior leaders as district unit in-charges for better coordination. The government may also re-launch the in-charge Ministers’ system. Several senior Ministers may be appointed as in-charges for all the 33 districts. Appointing in-charges for the party and the government may help in ensuring that the benefits of the welfare programmes reach the beneficiaries and also in taking the message into their midst that the government was taking care of them.

TRS focused on scripting new strategy

The new thinking has emerged on the back of the TRS not being able to derive any electoral dividends from the welfare schemes it had rolled out for the voters in Dubbaka and the GHMC limits. The party, which is now in soul searching mode, is now trying to figure out where it had gone wrong in assessing the pulse of the people and address the grey areas as early as possible. As indications from Delhi point to simultaneous polls for Assembly and LS across the country much early, the TRS wants to be battle ready when the crucial announcement comes through.

“We are expecting Assembly elections in 2022 itself if simultaneous elections are held,” a top functionary of the TRS told Express. “If it is true, the TRS has only a year’s time to put its house in order and face the BJP, which is making inroads into party’s terrains in TS hinterland. If simultaneous polls are held for Assembly and LS, the BJP will have an added advantage.

The positive vote to Modi, if any, in LS polls may also influence the Assembly voting pattern. Aware of the possibility, the TRS is scripting a strategy to continue its sway on the electorate in the State. There will be more focus on refurbishing the image of the party and the government,” TRS sources said.