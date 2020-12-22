STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS all set for makeover as joint polls likely in 2022

Major changes are expected in the party and also in the government after Sankranti as currently there are no auspicious days.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The ruling TRS is all set fora major makeover in the run-up to simultaneous elections (One Nation, One Election) likely to be held in 2022 itself. After suffering a jolt both in byelection to Dubbaka Assembly seat and the GHMC polls that followed shortly afterwards, the party leadership wants to revamp party and the functioning of the government. 

Major changes are expected in the party and also in the government after Sankranti as currently there are no auspicious days. After the blows it received in the recent polls, the TRS leadership is understood to have come to the conclusion that organisationally the party was lacking in several aspects and that there was a need for a change in its organisational structure.

At present, there are no in-charges for the party’s district units. The TRS leadership may appoint a few senior leaders as district unit in-charges for better coordination. The government may also re-launch the in-charge Ministers’ system. Several senior Ministers may be appointed as in-charges for all the 33 districts. Appointing in-charges for the party and the government may help in ensuring that the benefits of the welfare programmes reach the beneficiaries and also in taking the message into their midst that the government was taking care of them. 

TRS focused on scripting new strategy

The new thinking has emerged on the back of the TRS not being able to derive any electoral dividends from the welfare schemes it had rolled out for the voters in Dubbaka and the GHMC limits. The party, which is now in soul searching mode, is now trying to figure out where it had gone wrong in assessing the pulse of the people and address the grey areas as early as possible. As indications from Delhi point to simultaneous polls for Assembly and LS across the country much early, the TRS wants to be battle ready when the crucial announcement comes through.

“We are expecting Assembly elections in 2022 itself if simultaneous elections are held,” a top functionary of the TRS told Express. “If it is true, the TRS has only a year’s time to put its house in order and face the BJP, which is making inroads into party’s terrains in TS hinterland. If simultaneous polls are held for Assembly and LS, the BJP will have an added advantage.

The positive vote to Modi, if any, in LS polls may also influence the Assembly voting pattern. Aware of the possibility, the TRS is scripting a strategy to continue its sway on the electorate in the State. There will be more focus on refurbishing the image of the party and the government,” TRS sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp