Adulterated food kills 3 in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Three members of a family died after consuming adulterated food in Palvatla village. First, Shankaramma died after eating chapatis made of jowar, which someone had given her. She used to beg for a living. However, people thought she died due to old age. Her five sons and their wives who had come to her funeral, also made chapatis from the same flour and ate. After which, two of her sons and one daughter-in-law died in hospital.
