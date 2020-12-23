COVAXIN phase-3 trials achieve major milestone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Achieving a milestone in the crucial clinical trials, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat BioTech has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. With this, Covaxin — the country’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology — is on track towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the phase-3 clinical trial across multiple sites in the country. The phase-3 human clinical trials began in mid-November, with a target of 26,000 volunteers across the country.

This is India’s first and only phase-3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted for a vaccine in the country. Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said, “This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation.

We sincerely thank all the 13,000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for Covid-19. This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon.”

Previously, Covaxin had been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in the phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials, which fetched promising safety and immunogenicity results. The trial had received acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals too. Once ready, this SARS-CoV2 vaccine will be highly purified and administered in two doses.