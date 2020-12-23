STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar takes BJP MLA to task for allegations

Being a person holding a constitutional position, it is sad to hear such allegations from him, especially against the police department, he said.

Published: 23rd December 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday hit back at BJP MLA Raja Singh for accusing the Telangana police of acting like brokers and working hand-in-glove with gangs involved in the illegal transportation of cows to slaughterhouses.Sajjanar said it has become a fashion these days to say whatever comes to the mind against the police department, DGP and police personnel. Taking Raja Singh to task for his comments, he said they will explore legal options against him. 

Being a person holding a constitutional position, it is sad to hear such allegations from him, especially against the police department, he said. “He is responsible and should maintain some decorum while making such comments and not make  baseless allegations,” Sajjanar said and demanded proof for the allegations.

VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad CP

The officer also appealed to bring to their notice about any such illegal activities taking place. “They can approach the local police, the DCPs and even the Commissioner. We will definitely take action against those involved. Instead of following the procedure, making such comments is uncalled for,” he said. 

Raja Singh made the comments, after he, along with his team, rescued bovines being transported at Shamshabad. Instead of curbing the illegal transportation and cow slaughter, police are harassing their karyakartas and booking cases against them, he alleged. “We found that a Sub-Inspector from the Kothur police station in Cyberabad is supplying vehicles to these gangs.

Why are police working with these people and collecting money from them? If their salary is insufficient, we will beg and give them the money. But I request them not to commit a sin by supporting cow slaughter,” the BJP MLA said.He questioned the police as to why they have not been able to stop the illegal transportation of cows, while their karyakartas could do it successfully. 

