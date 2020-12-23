Emaar Properties scam: Koneru Pradeep submits plea against ED

By Express News Service

Koneru Pradeep, the son of Koneru Rajendra Prasad who is accused in the Emaar Properties scam, has requested the Telangana High Court to quash the case registered against him before the Special ED court. The Special ED court had taken into cognizance the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging his involvement in the misuse of funds pertaining to the Emaar and APIIC partnership project at Manikonda in Hyderabad.

Pradeep, in his plea petition, submitted that he has no relation either with Emaar Properties or with Emaar Hills Township Limited. Though the CBI has not named him in its chargesheet, the ED has in theirs and it was taken into cognizance by the Special ED court, which is improper. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.