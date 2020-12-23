Ex-mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay cleared of sexual harassment charges

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad SC-ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act Special Court Judge Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday dismissed the sexual harassment case against former mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay. In 2018, a group of girl students from Shaankary Nursing College complained to Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Nizamabad CP that Sanjay had sexually harassed them.

Police registered an FIR under the SC-ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act and filed a charge-sheet in the court.

The court also recorded the statements of the 12 victims.

However, after considering other pieces of evidence, the court acquitted him on Tuesday.

The case had its own political importance as Sanjay was the son of senior TRS leader D Srinivas, and brother of MP Dharmapuri Aravind.