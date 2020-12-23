Komatireddy’s final shot at PCC chief post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of his last-ditch efforts, the TPCC chief post’s aspirant Komatireddy Venkat Reddy rushed to Delhi to meet top Congress leaders again. It is believed that the process of appointment of the TPCC president has reached a final stage. A decision is likely after Christmas.

As speculation is rife stating that the high command is leaning towards another MP, Komatireddy is trying hard for the one last time to turn the tables. He has been arguing that the coveted post should be conferred upon a person who is loyal to the party, like him.

To attract the party’s top brass, Komatireddy has increased his attacks on KCR. He has announced that he would go on a padayatra if given the PCC chief post. The Bhongir MP is yet to net an appointment with AICC president Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, AICC secretaries NS Bose Raju and Srinivas Krishnan have completed the consultations with senior leaders for the second time and are likely to submit their report to the party decision-making body.