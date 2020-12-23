KTR writes to MEA, seeks help for migrant workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao found fault with the recent circulars of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reducing the minimum referral wages.He took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, “The recent circulars issued by MEA reducing Minimum Referral Wages by 30 to 50 per cent as reported are a cause for huge concern as wages of lakhs of migrant workers from Telangana working in the Gulf countries will get adversely impacted.

Alre wady there is considerable distress among all migrant workers due to wage losses as a result of Covid-19 and lockdown. I request you to use your good offices to ensure that our migrant workers’ interests are protected. Urge you to take up the matter at the earliest, folded hands.”Rama Rao also tweeted the two circulars. Meanwhile, several organisations protested at the Nizamabad Collectorate demanding withdrawal of the circulars.