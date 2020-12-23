STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana monitoring health of 358 UK returnees

In the wake of mutant a Covid-19 virus scare, the Telangana Health Department has begun an intensive surveillance programme to track down travellers coming from the United Kingdom.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:51 AM

Passengers arriving from UK at the Chennai International Terminal being taken to quarantine centres | Ashwin Prasath

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of mutant a Covid-19 virus scare, the Telangana Health Department has begun an intensive surveillance programme to track down travellers coming from the United Kingdom. The State government has identified 358 individuals who came from the UK from December 15 till date and is monitoring their health as per guidelines given by Central government. 

Meanwhile, seven individuals arrived here on Tuesday on one of the last flights, post the announcement of a ban on flights from the UK, and all of them tested negative for Covid-19. The government, however, as a precautionary measure will continue to keep them in institutional quarantine. 

“The surveillance system is active at the moment. The State has seen flights coming in from the UK, four times a week via direct and connecting flights. The Central government will soon be sharing a list of all those who arrived between December 9 and 23 to monitor the health condition of the travellers,” explained Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.While reassuring people that there is no need to panic, he said that one has to be cautious and continue following the Covid-19 prevention protocols. 

Samples to be sent for further investigation

“The available literature indicates that if the current virus is able to infect about 30 per cent, the new strain could infect up to 70 per cent of people who are exposed to it.

There is no proof that this could be deadlier, but can infect many more which could impact the health of vulnerable groups. The State must remain alert and avert a spread,” Dr Rao added. 

Urging the travellers to dial 040-24651119 and to self-report, he said the department will send a mobile testing van to their residence to conduct the tests. Explaining that this is a common phenomenon for viruses to mutate as it enables their survival, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, said the treatment will be same for those infected with the new strain.

“A normal RT-PCR test can’t identify the strain. But each sample taken from UK travellers will be sent to designated labs for higher investigation to find out if it is the mutant one,” he said. Urging people to avoid large groups in the ensuing festive season, Dr Reddy added: “We urge the youth to celebrate with their families and in small groups. The State has been able to avert a major Covid spread due to State-citizen cooperation, this must continue.”

