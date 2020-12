By Express News Service

WARANGAL: TRS Wardhannapet constituency in-charge Samudrala Madhu resigned from the party membership on Tuesday.

Addressing Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Madhu alleged that GWMC 58th Division Corporator Banoth Kalpana and her husband were neglecting the division. He said that even though he had worked for Ramesh’s victory in the 2014 and 2018 elections, he was not even recognised as a party member by the Corporator.