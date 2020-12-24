55 stones in kidney taken out of 60-year-old woman in Telangana by doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare feat, doctors at the Aware Global Hospitals removed 55 stones from the left kidney of a 60-year-old woman using minimally invasive surgery. According to doctors, the 60-year-old patient reported to the hospital with acute abdominal pain which was radiating to back, pain during urination, nausea and vomiting.

“The patient was under extreme distress due to the severe pain caused by the stones. Thorough assessment indicated presence of small to medium-sized stones in the left kidney, prompting the team to opt for an minimally invasive surgical procedure to extract the stones,” Dr P Naveen Kumar, senior consultant urologist said.