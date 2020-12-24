Acid attack on young woman in Telangana Jagtial district

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a shocking incident, a woman sustained serious burns after some miscreants attacked her with acid, at Thimmapur thanda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Jagtial district on Wednesday. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, has been living with her parents since her husband died of ill-health a few days ago.

She was attacked by the miscreants when she was busy with work. Soon after the incident, the victim was shifted to Metpalli Government Hospital for treatment. It is learnt that she sustained injuries on at least half of her face. Meanwhile, the cops have swung into action and are on the hunt for the miscreants.

On learning about the incident, MLC K Kavitha phoned Jagtial SP Ch Sindhu Sharma and directed the top cop to take stringent action against the culprits. She also expressed anguish and shock over the incident. She further directed SP Ch Sindhu Sharma to ensure quality medical treatment to the victim. The TRS leader also tweeted about the incident, wherein she said that the perpetrators will not be spared.The SP visited the hospital where the victim has been admitted, and inquired about her health condition.