COVID-19 scare: 1,200 UK visitors traced in Telangana to check for the new strain of the virus

The 1,200 travellers had come into the State from December 9 onwards.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Telangana Health Department, over the last two days, has tracked nearly 1,200 travellers who came to the State from the United Kingdom, and has begun conducting RT-PCR tests on them to check for the new strain of Covid-19 which originated in the UK.

The 1,200 travellers had come into the State from December 9 onwards. “None of those who were traced have tested positive for Covid, so far. However, we are continuing to trace, test and treat all the identified travellers,” said an official statement from the  office of the Director of Public Health.

The department has urged travellers from the UK to self report and call helpline numbers-- 040-24651119 or 9154170960 for assistance.  “We urge the people to cooperate. People with the new strain need not worry, but are urged to be vigilant. Use the mask properly, follow physical distance, and wash your hands regularly,” said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health, Telangana.

