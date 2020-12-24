STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor’s quota petition: Telangana HC issues notices to CS, MLCs

The petitioner’s counsel M Venu Madhav said the Allahabad High Court had opined that the advice of the State cabinet is not binding on the Governor.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:19 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State government and MLCs G Venkanna, B Saraiah and B Dayanand (who took oath recently) for filing a counter-affidavit in the petition challenging the nomination of these MLCs under the Governor’s quota. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by T Dhangopal Rao, who alleged that the notification issued by the Telangana Governor on the advice of the State cabinet to nominate the three persons is against the law laid down by Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel M Venu Madhav said the Allahabad High Court had opined that the advice of the State cabinet is not binding on the Governor. The petitioner had earlier made an application to the Telangana Governor with a plea to nominate him as an MLC in the Governor’s quota but there was no response.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents — the State Chief Secretary and the three MLCs — to respond to the petition, and posted the matter to January 20 next year for further hearing.

