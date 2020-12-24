STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hussainsagar man-made, not wetland: Telangana State Pollution Control Board

Another issue raised in the petition was that of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated due to the demolition of the old Secretariat complex.

Published: 24th December 2020

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy| Wikimedia Commons)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hussainsagar lake does not come under the protection of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).The board has stated this in a strongly-worded response to a petition filed by TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy over the demolition of the Secretariat complex and the construction of a new one.

One of the issues raised in the petition was that the location is 80 m from the lake and any activity in the area can be started only after obtaining necessary permission from the authorities constituted under the Wetlands Rules, 2017.However, the TSPCB has said Hussainsagar is a man-made waterbody, according to the clarification obtained by the Roads and Buildings Department from the Minor Irrigation Department. Thus, it does not fall under the definition of wetlands as stated in the Rules.

Another issue raised in the petition was that of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated due to the demolition of the old Secretariat complex. It alleged that the Telangana government had gone ahead with the demolition without the necessary statutory permissions. To this, the TSPCB has mentioned that till November 30, of the total 1.14 lakh tonnes of C&D waste generated due to the demolition, 53,531 tonnes (46.8 per cent) was processed.

About 4,578 tonnes of iron, wood and other material were segregated for recycling. It has also stated that the Roads and Buildings Department had obtained necessary permissions from the GHMC prior to taking up the demolition, in compliance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016.On September 1, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority issued Environmental Clearance (EC) for the proposed new Secretariat complex.

Petition filed for political reasons, publicity: TSPCB

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had later amended the EC to allow an increased built-up area, the pollution board informed the NGT. The TSPCB had also issued the Consent for Establishment for the proposed project and later issued an amended EC.In its response, the pollution authority accused the petitioners of filing an application “on the basis of totally unsubstantiated allegations” for the sake of “political reasons and for publicity”. It suggested that the application deserves to be dismissed in limine.

‘Permissions sought before razing Sectt’
In a strongly-worded response to a petition filed by TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy in the NGT, the TSPCB has stated that the govt had taken all necessary permissions before razing the Secretariat

