Hybrid learning, the way forward in post-COVID era
In the post Covid-era, hybrid learning (a mixture of online and traditional classroom lessons) is likely to be the path for Telangana’s higher education future.
Published: 24th December 2020 08:52 AM | Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:52 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In the post Covid-era, hybrid learning (a mixture of online and traditional classroom lessons) is likely to be the path for Telangana’s higher education future. the system has accelerated across the State due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, only around 60 percent of students have access to it.
To increase this figure, the Osmania University, using RUSA funds, has chalked out five new online degree courses for Sociology, Geography, Political Science, Psychology and Journalism.“By bringing the advantages of physical classes and online education together, we pave the way for a better, more personalised learning experience,” said Naveen Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education.