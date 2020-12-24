STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao seeks funds from Piyush Goyal in upcoming Union Budget 2021-22 for State projects

In a letter to Goyal, Rama Rao asks him to allocate funds for major projects in the Union Budget

Published: 24th December 2020 08:39 AM

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to allocate special funds in the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22 for State projects such as Hyderabad Pharma City, NIMZ (Zaheerabad), National Design Centre (NDC) and also for setting up an Industrial Corridor in Telangana. 

In a letter to the Union Minister on Wednesday, Rama Rao thanked the Ministry of Commerce for including Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridors by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and for considering to fund the initial two nodes for the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) and National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad.

The estimated cost of developing infrastructure in these two nodes is about `3,000 crore and `2,000 crore respectively.“The State government is very keen to take up the development of these two projects on a fasttrack basis,” Rama Rao said and requested the Union Minister to allocate funds to the extent of at least 50 per cent of the project cost in the budget estimates for 2021-22.

Rama Rao also requested the Commerce Ministry to allocate `870 crore out of `4,922 crore, sought by the State government, for external and internal infrastructure development of Hyderabad Pharma City, which was accorded NIMZ status. The Pharma City is being taken up at an estimated cost of about `64,000 crore and will generate 5.6 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly. 

Rama Rao also sought release of `500 crore for the NIMZ at Zaheerabad for phase-1 development. The total cost of the project `9,500 crore.  In another letter to the union Minister, Rama Rao also sought budgetary allocations for the National Design Centre (NDC). The IT Minister requested an allocation of `200 crore towards the initial capex in the budget of FY 2021-22.

