MLC Kavitha asks MEA to raise minimum wage for migrant workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha has demanded that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) withdraw its circulars on the minimum referral wages of migrant workers. She said the circulars would incur losses to the migrant workers. Also, the decision to reduce the minimum referral wages by 30 to 50 per cent is a cause for concern for lakhs of migrant workers from Telangana working in the Gulf as it would affect their income, Kavitha said.

The MLC, who met the members of the Gulf workers associations at her residence here on Wednesday, assured them that the TRS will support their cause, and the party leaders will take up the matter with Union Ministers and pressure them to withdraw the circulars.