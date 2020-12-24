Only regular promotions to SP, Additional SP posts: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

In a significant development, a division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government to undertake only regular promotion to the posts of Additional Superintendents of Police (non-cadre) and Superintendents of Police (non-cadre, conferred IPS and ex-cadre) and to complete the exercise within three weeks.

The bench made it clear that these promotions shall abide by the result of petitions filed challenging the final seniority lists prepared by the AP government in the cadres of DSPs, Addl SPs (non-cadre) and SPs (non-cadre).

The bench passed this order recently in a petition filed by some Additional DCPs seeking the promotions.

After hearing the case, the bench said it was not for Telangana to question the correctness of the seniority list prepared by AP. The bench felt regular promotions should be made on the basis of final seniority lists prepared by AP subject to the outcome of writ petitions filed.