Private traders aid farmers, pay more than MSP 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The private traders have purchased around 25 lakh tonnes of Sanna Biyyam produced in the Rabi season by paying more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,888 per quintal, according to Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

So far, the State government have procured 40.06 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 11,000 crore. Out of the 40.06 lakh tonnes, 14.81 lakh tonnes were Sanna Biyyam and 25.25 lakh tonnes were of the raw variety. The government has procured the paddy from 9,18,664 farmers by paying MSP.

The Minister said that amount would be deposited in bank accounts of farmers within three to four days after procurement of paddy. The Minister wanted the farmers to use the call centre number 1800-4250-0333, if they face any problem during paddy procurement. According to Kamalakar, the government provided 15 crore gunny bags for procurement of paddy.