Regular VCs in Telangana varsities by January, assures Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All-State universities will have regular Vice-Chancellors (VCs) by January, said B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board, while speaking at a seminar on ‘Higher Education Post-Covid Era’ in the city on Wednesday. In the year 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would focus more intensely on the education system in the State, he said.

“In the last seven years, the government has focused on major problems such as power, water supply, social welfare, industry and road infrastructure — issues, which we know, are already addressed. We also know that the education system, particularly, higher education, has deteriorated in the last decade. The government will now be focusing on it more, and the first step towards this is the appointment of regular VCs,” Vinod Kumar said.

“The Covid-19 lockdown had delayed several appointments. Search committees appointed by the TSCHE are now shortlisting VCs online,” added TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy.

Besides, the government will soon recruit 1,061 professors at universities across the State. “It has been seen that most professors seek transfers to Osmania University. I suggest that we bring in an Act like the one in Bihar which prevents professors from moving from one university to another,” Vinod Kumar told Papi Reddy.