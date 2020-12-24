STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Regular VCs in Telangana varsities by January, assures Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board Vinod Kumar

In the year 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would focus more intensely on the education system in the State, he said. 

Published: 24th December 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All-State universities will have regular Vice-Chancellors (VCs) by January, said B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board, while speaking at a seminar on ‘Higher Education Post-Covid Era’ in the city on Wednesday. In the year 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would focus more intensely on the education system in the State, he said. 

“In the last seven years, the government has focused on major problems such as power, water supply, social welfare, industry and road infrastructure — issues, which we know, are already addressed. We also know that the education system, particularly, higher education, has deteriorated in the last decade. The government will now be focusing on it more, and the first step towards this is the appointment of regular VCs,” Vinod Kumar said. 

“The Covid-19 lockdown had delayed several appointments. Search committees appointed by the TSCHE are now shortlisting VCs online,” added TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy.   

Besides, the government will soon recruit 1,061 professors at universities across the State. “It has been seen that most professors seek transfers to Osmania University. I suggest that we bring in an Act like the one in Bihar which prevents professors from moving from one university to another,” Vinod Kumar told Papi Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao Vice-Chancellors Vinod Kumar Telangana varsity
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp