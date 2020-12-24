STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SCCL achieves only 44 percent of its coal mining target so far, has lot of catching up to do

SCCL authorities said that there were various reasons behind the shortfall, which include the lockdown and heavy rains.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: With just three months to go for the end of FY 2020-21, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district has achieved only 44 percent of its coal mining target so far. Though the SCCL had set a mining target of 38.90 lakh tonnes, it could only mine 9.39 lakh tonnes as on November, 2020. 

SCCL authorities said that there were various reasons behind the shortfall, which include the lockdown and heavy rains. In Bhupalpally district, the SCCL has four underground mines under Kakatiya Khani (KTK) Coal Mines, in addition to two opencast mines. A total 6,000 workers are employed in three shifts every day at KTK. The SCCL had to halt mining for two months at KTK owing to the lockdown. Moreover, a total of 695 employees were infected by Covid-19. At present, the number of active cases in the SCCL stands at 43. Officials said that by this time of the year, coal production should have hit 22 lakh tonnes under normal circumstances. 

SCCL Deputy General Manager, Bhupalpally,  M Srinivas told Express that as of last month, the production of coal stood at 38 per cent of the target. “We have conducted meetings with the employees and their unions on the production of coal. We have now increased production up to 44 per cent. We will continue our efforts to meet the target,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCCL coal mining target
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp