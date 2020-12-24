Telangana government's MoU with SAP India to to digitise, empower MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government signed an MoU with SAP India on Wednesday to digitise and empower MSMEs in the State by equipping them with digital skilling and technologies. The programme will work towards promoting entrepreneurship for the MSMEs sector by providing them access to the global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and access to affordable enterprise technology.

“We are very happy to collaborate with a global technology player like SAP to bring their marketplace, skilling and ERP solutions to Telangana for the benefit of our local MSMEs. Industry-govt partnership is the way forward,” said Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The partnership will help them with open access to SAP Ariba Discovery — a free B2B e-commerce solution — where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on the Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods.