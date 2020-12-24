STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana prepared to battle second wave of COVID: Health Minister Eatala Rajender

He also said the State and Central governments have amped up testing at airports and sending travellers to isolation centres in case they test positive.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:29 AM

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Informing people that there is no need to worry about the second wave of Covid-19, as it is being seen in United Kingdom where a more infectious strain of the virus was found recently, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday that vigilance could  mitigate any wave. 

Speaking at an event in Karimnagar he explained that though a second wave of Covid had emerged, owing to the new strain of the virus, the treatment to be administered would remain the same and their was no need for worry or panic. “Coronavirus has created a mayhem by depriving people, all over the world, of employment and/or health.

Now, after reports regarding the emergence of a second wave started surfacing, people must be assured that both the Centre and State are ready to tackle any situation,” the Minister said. Mentioning that though the second wave has not hit Telangana yet, the guard against the virus could not be lowered as New Year and Sankranti festivities, coupled with cold, could aggravate the spread. He also said the State and Central governments have amped up testing at airports and sending travellers to isolation centres in case they test positive.

