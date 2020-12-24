TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy calls for posthumous Bharat Ratna to former PM Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that his party will urge the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Uttam and senior Congress leaders — Dr Geetha Reddy, Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao — paid tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The TPCC chief lauded the former PM for his reformative governance.“Tributes to the greatest son of Telangana soil, former Prime Minister of India, Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his death anniversary today. He was an erudite scholar, an able administrator and statesman par excellence [Sic],” Uttam tweeted.Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not turning up to pay tributes to Narasimha Rao.