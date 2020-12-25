Give police 15 mins to cleanse Old City: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the curtain on a fresh controversy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday suggested to the State government to give a free hand to sincere police officers for 15 minutes in the Old City and see how they would clear the entire area of illegal immigrants including Rohingya, Pakistanis, Afghans, and Bangladeshis. Bandi’s taunt has a distant echo in AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s assertion in 2014 that if the police are removed from the scene, they would clear the State of Hindus.

Addressing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State BJP chief said: “If you are a true patriot and a true Indian, give a free hand to the police. The Telangana police are heroes. They are capable of handing over anti-social elements to the law,” Bandi said while addressing a press conference. He said that the residents of the Old City had complained to him that they were unable to get passports because of the image of the Old City.

‘TRS poaching BJP corporators’

Questioning the State government and State Election Commission for not conducting Mayor’s election, he alleged that the TRS was trying to poach BJP elected corporators by offering up to `5 crore to `6 crore. “The TRS corporators were contacting him expressing their intention to join our party but we are not very much interested in taking them.”

He wondered why the Telangana government was taking long to conduct the Mayoral election. It had shown undue haste in conducting the GHMC polls and now it is dragging its feet to hold elections for the position of Mayor. “The people have given their verdict. Now it is your turn to hold the polls. Why the delay,” he asked.

Cow protection

Referring to protection of cows, he claimed that BJP workers were Dharma Rakshaks and would continue to rescue cows. “The BJP will not tolerate it if the sentiments of Hindus are hurt,” he said.“The Chief Minister will be responsible if any law and order problem arises in the State. We are Dharma Rakshaks, and we will fight against cow-slaughter. We are Hindus, we will continue to protect our Dharma,” Bandi said alleging that the police were filing cases against Gau Rakshaks. Taking a dig at the CM, he said, “The arrogance of Chief Minister is continuing even after the poll debacle in Dubbaka.”

Khammam incident

Further, he alleged that the TRS leaders were tying to the hush-up case of sexual harassment by a government school principal against tribal girl children in Khammam district. He called the parents of the victims and extended support on behalf of the BJP. He demanded that the CM react to the incident.