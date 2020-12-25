Ramalayam witnesses a low-key Teppotsavam amid pandemic scare

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: For the first time in the history of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam, the Teppotsavam (celestial ride) was organised in a low-key manner, in a small pond set up on the temple premises. Usually organised in the river Godavari, the Teppotsavam attracts scores of devotees as it is one of the main events associated with the Mukkoti celebrations.

However, in the wake of Covid-19, the authorities concerned decided to tone down the celebrations and confine it to the temple premises.Only a few devotees, apart from temple priests and a few district officials, were allowed to enter the premises and witness the Teppotsavam.Soaked in festive spirit, accompanied by the bursting of fire crackers, Mukkoti celebrations and Teppotsavams have been a major part of the Ramalayam’s religious fervour.

The programme began, as usual, at 6 pm on Thursday. The deities, decorated in colourful attires, were brought near the temporary pond and placed inside the small Hamsa Vahanam, where the priests performed special pujas to the deities, for around one hour.Collector MV Reddy, SP Sunil Dutt and Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah were present on the occasion.