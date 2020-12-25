Star-crossed love: Woman, niece’s husband end lives in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a woman and her niece’s husband killed themselves in Warangal (Urban) district late on Wednesday night. Their bodies were found in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Damera village under Elkathurthy police station limits, on Thursday. According to cops, the two killed themselves by consuming poison.

The deceased persons have been identified Ch Radhika, 35, a resident of Mulkanoor village in Bheemadevarapalli mandal, and B Suman, 38, a resident of Devnoor in Dharmasagar mandal. Cops say that they had been in a relationship for more than one year.

Right before killing themselves, Suman had reportedly called his brother and told him that they have decided to end lives as their families won’t approve of the relationship.

Though Radhika and Suman’s relatives, immediately after leaning about this, started searching for the two, the efforts went in vain.By the time they identified the spot and reached there, the two had ended their lives.