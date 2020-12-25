STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police puzzled as inspector suffers 50 per cent burns in demolition drive

On noticing smoke emitting from one of the rooms constructed in the encroached land, Inspector Rao assumed that the people inside might be trying to harm themselves.

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds how Inspector P Bikshapathi Rao of the Jawaharnagar police station suffered severe burns while supervising a demolition drive at Balaji Nagar near Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The incident took place when Jawaharnagar Municipal Commissioner and Kapra Tahsildar, along with their teams and police protection, went to a government land to conduct the demolition drive.

He tried to break into the room and when he opened the door, he got caught in the fire and suffered 50 per cent burns. But, a couple inside the room escaped unhurt. 

“The police, along with the government officials, rushed in, doused the fire and rescued the Inspector,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said. Preliminary information reveals that the people in the room threw something at the Inspector, causing the fire. A few persons have been detained and are being questioned, he added.

“We are trying to figure out how he was injured — was it a planned attack or  accidental? The Inspector received up to 50 per cent burns and is now at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad,” Bhagwat said.

“He suffered burns on his hands and legs. But his vital organs are stable. He will be provided with the best possible treatment. A case has also been registered and will be investigated thoroughly,” he added.

DGP M Mahender Reddy visited the Inspector at the hospital. Two mediapersons, working for regional newspapers, were also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Revenue officials of Medchal-Malkajgiri district informed Express that the people, who have encroached upon the government land near KCR Nagar, had attacked the Inspector with a premeditated plan. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Keesara N Ravi said they used to create trouble every time that there was a demolition drive and would go to any extent to stop it.

“A case had already been registered against them on December 21 for encroaching upon the government land which has been allocated for the construction of SHE toilets and a park in 1,500 sq yards. But they have erected structures again,” Ravi said.

