Three link roads to ease traffic in Financial District

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lack of proper connectivity in and around Financial District, Nanakramguda and other nearby busy localities is leading to traffic congestion throughout the day. As a result, the State Government has decided to take up three new link roads in Financial District, which will also provide connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).The heavy traffic is a result of a large number of motorists commuting to and from IT firms.

The new link roads are part of over 137 roads announced by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao last month. The three roads will be taken up by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) at an estimated cost `52.94 crore, which includes construction of missing links between roads and slip roads. The roads connect Corridor 39D from ISB to the American Consulate (0.37 km), Corridor 39B from ORR to Lanco Hills junction (2.35 km) and Corridor 39C from Narsingi to Puppalaguda Radial Road No. 5 (1.17 km). GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will allocate funds for the roads.

Sources told Express that tenders would be floated shortly for implementing the works. Currently, most main roads in the Financial District are clogged with vehicles. The link roads will able to cut down on travel time. A survey was conducted before finalising the routes. Except for a few properties, rest were open lands belonging to different organisations and hence, not much land needed to be acquired for developing the roads.

The missing links, once built, will reduce the distance between two spots by less than half. The locations were identified based on the density of traffic in the area, present ease of connectivity and population density. From a macro-planning perspective, the roads will provide critical radial connectivity to the city and reduce pressure on the West Zone roads, which are routinely clogged.

The agencies that bag the tenders would be entrusted with developing, carpeting, retaining walls and maintaining the stretches for around two years. They would have to complete the works in six to nine months.

Mammoth task ahead

The agencies that bag the tenders would be entrusted with developing, carpeting, retaining walls and maintaining the stretches for around two years. They would have to complete the works in six to nine months