TRS burns Arvind’s effigy for derogatory remarks against Kavitha

Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Nithu Kiran and corporator Ch Vishalini Reddy organised the protest and also organised a procession with Arvind’s effigy, which they burnt later.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:34 AM

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Women members of TRS and activists from TRSV — the party’s students’ wing — on Thursday staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri at the NTR Centre here over the latter’s comments on Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha.

According to the protesters, two days ago, while he was speaking to the media, Arvind commented on Kavitha’s recent trip to Jagtial. He had said that Kavitha appeared to be modelling and doing a ramp walk wearing a colourful saree when she was inspecting bridges. The TRS’ women members condemned the MP’s comments.

Speaking to the media, the Mayor said that Arvind should tender an apology for his comments. She said Arvind should remember that his own mother and wife are also women. She said, in a civilised society, no cultured person should speak in such a manner. She said he should especially not comment on women’s dress code.

“He should mind his language. The BJP MP must realise that his face does not have much value in the State politics,’’ Nithu Kiran said. Former Mayor of Nizamabad Akula Sujatha and other leaders demanded that Arvind should tender an apology for his remarks on Kavitha.

