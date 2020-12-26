18 village development committee members booked for socially boycotting Dalits in Telangana

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Mallapur police, on Monday, booked 18 village development committee (VDC) members of Sangyam Srirampur village under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly encouraging the social boycott of 24 Dalit families.

It may be mentioned that an altercation had broken out between the Dalit families and a few villagers when the latter tried to conduct a ‘Ramleela’ event near an Ambedkar statue in the village during the Dasara festival.

The socially boycotted families said that there has been no development in their area, and that the Gram Panchayat funds were not being used to construct drains and lay roads in the Dalit locality. They urged the upper-caste village development committee to treat them as human beings and integrate them into society.

On being alerted about the situation, police visited the village and had discussions with both the VDC members and the Dalit families. Though they were counselled to resolve the matter, the situation in the village continues to be grim, sources said.

Police said that a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against the said VDC members, and that a DSP cadre officer would conduct an inquiry into the matter of social boycott the 24 families.