Five people en route to work die as auto gets crushed between bus and truck in Telangana

The auto driver, Hari, stopped the vehicle at Ijrachittempally gate as two persons were supposed to get inside there. Meanwhile, two heavy vehicles rammed the auto from both sides.

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four agricultural labourers on their way to work along with a minor girl were crushed to death when their auto was rammed by a bus and truck coming from opposite directions at Ijrachittampally gate in Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sona Bi, 15, Sandhya, 18, Nithin, 18, Sheini Bi, 55, and Renuka. All were residents of Ijrachittempally Thanda of Mominpet mandal.

According to police, the victims were on their way in the auto to Shankerpally to work in cotton fields.

The auto driver, Hari, stopped the vehicle at Ijrachittempally gate as two persons were supposed to get inside there.

Meanwhile, two heavy vehicles rammed the auto from both sides -- a speeding truck that was coming from Vikarabad and going towards Tandur and an RTC bus coming from the opposite direction, on its way from Tandur to Vikarabad.
 
In the accident, the five persons sitting inside the auto died on the spot. The auto driver was outside the vehicle when the incident took place and after noticing the mishap, he ran away from the spot.

Police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for a postmortem.

