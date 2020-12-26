STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five teachers in Telangana suspended for backing headmaster accused of sexual assault

They tried to get the matter settled in favour of the accused by holding talks with the parents of the victims.

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Five government teachers in Kothagudem district were suspended for acting in favour of the headmaster, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting six girl students.

The teachers, G Veerabhadram, Ch Ramaiah and J Lingaaiah of ZPSS-Mailaram, T Seshagiri Rao of MPSS-Chintavarre, and P Srinivas Rao of MPSS-K Anjanapuram were suspended, said DEO E Somashekara Sharma, in a statement here on Friday.

The suspended teachers had conducted a ‘panchayat’ supporting Chintavarre Government Primary School headmaster Dodda Sunil Kumar, who was accused of sexually assaulting six minor girls from the same school. 

They tried to get the matter settled in favour of the accused by holding talks with the parents of the victims. Based on complaints by the parents, the erring teachers were suspended.

