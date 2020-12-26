Nine more UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana, tally rises to 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of persons who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK to Telangana has increased to 16, including the seven persons identified on Thursday.

According to Telangana Health Department, of the 16 persons, four each are from Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, two are from Jagtial district, one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal Urban districts.

All 16 persons have been admitted to special wards in different hospitals. Also, another 76 persons, who were in close contact with them, have been identified and placed under quarantine.

Their health condition is being closely monitored by the Health Department officials. Samples collected from all 16 infected persons have been sent to the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to check if any of them has been infected with the new and more infectious mutant of the novel Coronavirus.

The results from CCMB are expected in another two days. From December 9 to 25, close to 1,200 people have returned to TS from the UK. Of them, the State government has been able to trace 926, who have undergone the test.

Those who have come directly to the State from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are requested to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or by texting on WhatsApp to 91541-70960. Staff from Health Department will visit their homes to conduct health check-up.

The Health Department said, “People need not panic about the new variant, but should stay alert and take all safety measures.”

