Take stern action against cow thieves: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy to DGP

Published: 26th December 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, on Friday, appealed to the Director General of Police (DGP) to be vigilant on cow lifting incidents. He urged the DGP to take stern action against thieves who have been shifting the cows to the slaughterhouses. 

In a press release, Jayaprakash Reddy said that as many as six of his cows, which he used to worship, were lifted by thieves. He also said that there have been multiple cases of cow-lifting incidents in the recent months in Sangareddy district. 

“Three months on, there has been no progress on my complaint on cow lifting. I request the DGP look into the matter and ensure no such incidents take place in the future,” he said. 

