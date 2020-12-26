Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's 'adopted' daughter to tie the knot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-four-year-old Pratyusha is all set to begin a new chapter in her life. Pratyusha, who was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over five years ago, will get married on December 28 at a temple in Patigadda village, Rangareddy district.

Pratyusha, who had cleared her nursing course in November 2019 and was working in a hospital since, got engaged to Charan Reddy, an employee in a private firm, just two months ago. The match has been blessed by Rao.

In July, 2015, KCR decided to adopt the 19-year-old, who was rescued by the Child Rights Organisation from a life of torture inflicted by her stepmother and father.

The CM then promised to take care of her education and also help her settle down in life.