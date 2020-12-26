Telangana cops on high alert after Maoists enter three districts

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The police in Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts were put on high alert after receiving information that some armed squads of the banned Maoist party had entered the district. The squads are believed to have crossed the Godavari river from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

A cordon and search operation was organised by the Mulugu and Bhupalpally district police in the wake of Maoist movements in agency areas.

The police have received information that top Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar has already entered the agency area in Telangana region. Police teams have been doing combing operations round the clock from the past two weeks to nab him.

In Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, the police released a poster and pamphlets of Chokka Rao in tribal hamlets of agency areas. Through these, they appealed to tribals to give information about Chokka Rao, for which they offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Bhupalpally and Mulugu police conducted inspections, questioned suspects and asked villagers for information on any new persons who had come to the villages. They instructed them to not cooperate with the Maoists.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy also visited the district. He instructed officials to set up special surveillance on Maoist activities. He also directed officials to keep an eye on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and prevent Maoists from entering the State.

Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said 20 special teams were keeping a vigil on the movements of Maoists and were successful in checking their entry into Telangana from Chhattisgarh. He said during search operations, awareness was being created among the tribal youth on Maoists’ activities so that they don’t consider joining them.

