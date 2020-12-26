STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana cops on high alert after Maoists enter three districts

A cordon and search operation was organised by the Mulugu and Bhupalpally district police in the wake of Maoist movements in agency areas.

Published: 26th December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan and Mahadevpur CI Narasaiah interact with tribals during a cordon search within Mahadevpur police limits on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The police in Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts were put on high alert after receiving information that some armed squads of the banned Maoist party had entered the district. The squads are believed to have crossed the Godavari river from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

A cordon and search operation was organised by the Mulugu and Bhupalpally district police in the wake of Maoist movements in agency areas.

The police have received information that top Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar has already entered the agency area in Telangana region. Police teams have been doing combing operations round the clock from the past two weeks to nab him.

In Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, the police released a poster and pamphlets of Chokka Rao in tribal hamlets of agency areas. Through these, they appealed to tribals to give information about Chokka Rao, for which they offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Bhupalpally and Mulugu police conducted inspections, questioned suspects and asked villagers for information on any new persons who had come to the villages. They instructed them to not cooperate with the Maoists.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy also visited the district. He instructed officials to set up special surveillance on Maoist activities. He also directed officials to keep an eye on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and prevent Maoists from entering the State.

Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said 20 special teams were keeping a vigil on the movements of Maoists and were successful in checking their entry into Telangana from Chhattisgarh. He said during search operations, awareness was being created among the tribal youth on Maoists’ activities so that they don’t consider joining them.

DGP directs surveillance

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy instructed officials to set up special surveillance on Maoist activities. He also directed officials to keep an eye on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Maoists
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp